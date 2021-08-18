PM Modi Requests Olympians To Visit 75 Schools Till 2023, Create Malnutrition Awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted the Indian Olympians for breakfast at his residence recently. During the meeting, PM Modi interacted with all Indian athletes and their coaches. The athletes spoke about their performance and experience at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. After his interaction on Monday, PM Modi thanked all the Olympians and put forth a request to the Indian contingent.

PM Narendra Modi's request to Indian contingent

The Prime Minister hailed the efforts and the stellar performance by the Indian Olympians. He further added that the Indian Olympians can benefit the country by visiting schools across India. PM Modi has therefore requested the Olympians to visit 75 schools in India. Moreover, he also stated that the athletes should create awareness on malnutrition.

"I request each one of you to visit 75 schools in India. The schools can be of your choice. If the school authorities call you, it will be even better. However, you can yourself call the school authorities and request to meet the students," said PM Modi. "India still faces challenges of malnutrition. But there are other challenges like what to eat and when to eat. But if the players make the children understand, then it motivates them," added PM Modi.

PM Modi's interaction with Indian Olympians

During his interaction with the Tokyo Olympians, Modi expressed that he had observed a positive change among Indian parents after the Tokyo Olympics. During his breakfast with the Tokyo athletes, he met each one of them and briefly interacted with them. The Olympians also gifted their sports equipment to the Prime Minister. While gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gifted his javelin to the PM, PV Sindhu, who secured a bronze medal, gifted her badminton racquet to him.

Meanwhile, the men's and women's hockey teams, each, gifted an autographed hockey stick. C A Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gifted her boxing gloves. Earlier, PM Modi had invited all the Olympians to the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.