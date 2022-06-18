PM Modi Reveals Why His Mother Never Accompanies Him In Public Events; 'She Declined...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday penned a heartfelt blog dedicated to his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, highlighting her hardships and reminiscing on his life with her. PM Modi recalled several sacrifices made by his mother as he grew up and mentioned her various qualities that have shaped his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

In the blog post, PM Modi stated that there are only two instances when his mother accompanied him to a public event. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk upon completing the Ekta Yatra. The second instance was when PM Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the year, 2001.

"I am an ordinary person"

After becoming the CM of Gujarat, PM Modi said that he wanted to publicly honour all his teachers, including his mother - the "biggest teacher in life". However, Heeraben Modi declined to attend the felicitation event, saying that she is an ordinary person, and though she gave birth to Modi, he was "brought up by the Almighty."

"When I became the Chief Minister in Gujarat, I wanted to publicly honour all my teachers. I thought that Mother had been my biggest teacher in life, and I should also honour her. Even our scriptures mention that there is no bigger guru than one’s mother - ‘Nasti matr samo guruh’. I requested Mother to attend the event, but she declined," PM Modi wrote. She said, “See, I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty.” All my teachers were felicitated that day, except my Mother," PM Modi wrote in his blog.

He further mentioned that his mother inquired if his local teacher Jethabhai Joshi ji’s family was invited to the felicitation event. PM Modi added that the teacher had overseen his early learning and even taught him alphabets. "She remembered him and knew that he had passed away. Though she did not come to the event, she made sure that I called someone from Jethabhai Joshi Ji’s family," PM Modi added.

PM Modi visits mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met with his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. He celebrated her 100th birthday with her and also sought her blessings on this special occasion.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022