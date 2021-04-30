PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation With Council Of Ministers; Takes Stock Of O2 Shortage

In the wake of raging COVID-19 figures nationwide, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all arms of the Government are working unitedly and rapidly to deal with the situation. On Friday, April 30, PM Modi reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 situation during a virtual meeting with Council of Ministers. He urged the Ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and get a constant feedback from them.

PM Modi while addressing the ministers stated the importance of maintaining coordination with other respective States. He stressed upon the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed. The Council reviewed efforts made in the last 14 months by the Central and State Governments and the people of India to combat the fatal infection.

This rendezvous of PM Modi and Council of Ministers marked the present pandemic crisis as 'once in a century like' which has thrown enormous challenge to the world. The efforts by the Central Government in coordination with the States towards developing infrastructure in the form of ramping up hospital beds, PSA oxygen facilities, etc, resolving issues in production, storage & transport of Oxygen, tackling matters relating to availability of essential medicines were briefed.

The measures being taken to further ramp up their supply and availability were enumerated. The support measures to the vulnerable population in the form of provision of food-grains and financial support to Jan Dhan account holders were also discussed.

Members during the said meeting noted that India could successfully produce two vaccines and there are many candidates at various stages of approval and induction. They acknowledged that more than 15 crore vaccinations have been administered as on date.

The Ministers also stressed the importance of COVID appropriate behaviour– wearing a mask, keeping physical distance of 6 feet and washing hands frequently. The Council reiterated that the participation of society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead and expressed confidence that the country will rise to the occasion and defeat the virus.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Ministers as well Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary. Member(Health) NITI Aayog Dr V KPaul made a presentation on Management of COVID-19 pandemic.