PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; Urges States To Bring Vaccine Wastage Down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the progress of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. He reviewed the status of vaccination coverage in healthcare workers as well as front-line workers. He also took stock of the vaccination progress in the above 45 and 18-44 age group and reviewed the status of vaccine wastage in various states. PM Modi instructed that vaccine wastage numbers are still on the higher side and steps need to be taken to bring them down.

He was briefed about the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap for ramping it up. PM was also apprised about the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers ramp up the production of vaccines. The Centre is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them in facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials.



The Prime Minister was also briefed on various measures being taken on the tech front to make the process of vaccination more people-friendly and the advanced visibility being provided to states on vaccine availability.

Numerous reports claiming excessive wastage of COVID-19 vaccines have been reported in various states and UTs including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. While the authorities have denied wastage, the Union Health Ministry has urged all the states and Union Territories to achieve the target of zero vaccine wastage and handle the vials responsibly.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and other important officials participated in the meeting.

India to vaccinate 'entire population' by 2021-end

As per the union health ministry, as many as 22,41,09,448 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. With trajectory showing a downward slope in the daily recorded and active cases, the Centre claimed that by July or August India will be successful in procuring enough vaccines to inoculate 1 Cr people every day. The Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also claimed that by December 2021, the entire population of India will be vaccinated.