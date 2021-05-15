PM Modi Reviews COVID Situation, Highlights Ramping Up Healthcare Resources In Rural Areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 management in the country in view of the second wave of COVID-19. Stressing on the augmentation of health care resources for rural areas which have witnessed COVID-19 infections surge lately, PM Modi said it is important to ensure equitable distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas. He also said the health care workers of rural areas such as the ASHA and Anganwadi workers must be provided training to operate the medical equipment and machines such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators among others. PM asked for guidelines to be made available in easy language along with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas.

Prime Minister Modi instructed that the rate of COVID-19 testing be scaled up in areas that have reported high test positivity rates (TPR) and he also asked to focus on door to door testing & surveillance. The PM said that states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently without any pressure of adverse reactions over the high positivity rate. He asked for scaling up of RT-PCR tests as well as Rapid Antigen Tests so as to have early detection of cases followed by treatment.

'COVID cases down from 4 lakh mark'

Officials briefed the PM on the current COVID-19 related situation in the country. The Prime Minister was briefed about testings going up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now. They also informed PM Modi about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases that had gone over 4 lakh cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, State governments and the Centre.

Taking serious note of the ventilators and other medical equipment supplied by Centre to States being unutilised when there is an acute shortage elsewhere, PM Modi directed the Central authorities to immediately conduct an audit to check the installation and operation of the medical equipment provided by the Centre. PM said that India’s fight against COVID has been guided throughout by scientists and subject experts and will continue being guided by them.

Officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination.

The Prime Minister has been holding regular meetings with high-level officials to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation across the country and has been directing instructions to control the devastating impact of the pandemic. He has held several meetings with key stakeholders such as chief ministers of states/UTs, oxygen manufacturers, top pharma industry experts and vaccine manufacturers among others.