PM Modi Reviews India's COVID-19 Vaccination Progress As Coverage Crosses 31 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top government officials to review the progress of vaccination and the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Officials gave a detailed presentation to PM Modi on the progress of vaccination in the country and briefed him about the age-wise vaccination coverage. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general population in various states.

Officials apprised the PM about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production. As many as 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Canada, officials said.

It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50% of their 45 above age group and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90% of the same population. PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of inoculations this week and stressed the importance to carry this momentum forward.

Officers told PM Modi that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. He spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts. PM Modi directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the rising interest in CoWin platform globally. He said that efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, in India’s rich tech expertise in the form of CoWin platform.

COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 31 Crore

India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has crossed 31 crores, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The new phase of universalisation of vaccination started from June 21, and over 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the report stated.

On Friday, over 35.9 lakh people received their first dose and 77,664 their second dose in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.