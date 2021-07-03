PM Modi Reviews Light House Projects Initiated In Six Major States Using Drones

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Light House Projects (LHP) initiated in six major states. The Light House Project under the Global Housing Technology Challenge - India (GHTC- India) is a program that aims to build over 1,000 houses by the end of the year. He used drones for reviewing the progress of the work.

What is the Global Housing Technology Challenge - India program (GHTC-India)?

The Global Housing Technology Challenge - India (GHTC-India) was inaugurated in March 2019 by PM Modi. He laid the foundation of Light House Projects on 1 January 2021 as part of this initiative. The affordable housing program is currently ongoing at six locations across the country. The program was conceptualized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which aims to identify and mainstream innovative technologies for housing construction sectors. They make sure that such constructions are sustainable, eco-friendly and disaster-tolerant. The construction locations include Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura), and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

What are Light House Projects (LHP)?

As specified by PM Modi, the affordable housing program will be comfortable and build with modern building practices. It uses separate techniques for each city. For instance, the project in Indore will be initiated using the prefabricated sandwich panel system, whereas, Canadian technology will be used in Lucknow. Similarly, the program uses German 3D reconstruction systems in Ranchi followed by New Zealand technology in Agartala. Furthermore, the houses in Rajkot will be built using French technology. For example, monolithic concrete construction technology will be used so that the houses can withstand disasters. For the creation of houses, thousands of cheap and affordable housing constructions will be used so that they can be used as incubation centres for Indian planners, architects, and engineering students for learning and experimental purposes.

Inauguration of the LHP

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of LHP on January 1 through video conferencing. The Chief Ministers of all the six States participated in the ceremony. Each one of them expressed their gratitude towards the government and highlighted how the project will help the state government. Along with that, Prime minister Modi also announced the winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators (ASHA), India. ASHA-India program is aimed at promoting research in startups in modern housing technology.