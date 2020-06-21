PM Modi Reviews Progress Of Various Development Projects In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a review meeting through video conference on various development projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project and directed that all such old temples which were unearthed during the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Parisar should be protected and preserved.

A release by Prime Minister's Office highlighted the progress made in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex by using a drone video of the layout.

"It was informed that more than 100 major projects within the financial outflow of around Rs.8000 crores is currently being undertaken in Varanasi pertaining to the creation of social and physical infrastructure like hospital buildings, national waterways, ring roads, by-pass, International Convention Centre 'Rudraksh' built with Indo-Japan collaboration etc," read the release.

"Help of experts should be taken to maintain their historical and architectural legacy. Carbon dating should be conducted so that these temples and their importance is highlighted to the tourist and the pilgrims, who visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Kashi Vishwanath Trust should prepare a route map with appropriate tourist guides to facilitate the pilgrims who make a visit in this complex," it said.

READ: Centre extends three defence vice-chiefs' financial powers to acquire critical ammunition

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.1 lakh; testing tally at 68 lakh samples

Optimum utilisation of non-renewable energy

PM Modi further directed the officials to expedite completion of development works within the timelines and also maintain the highest standards of quality. He directed that optimum utilisation of non-renewable energy should be utilised for the creation of next-generation infrastructure.

"Saturation of households and street lights with LED bulbs should be taken on Mission Mode in the entire Varanasi district. For increasing the tourism and travel footprint in Kashi, it was directed that works of cruise tourism, light and sound show, rejuvenation of Khidkiya and Dashaswamedh Ghats, display of Ganga Aarti through Audio-Video screens should be fast-tracked. All efforts should be made to promote and propagate the role of Kashi as one of the key repositories of world heritage," read the release.



READ: 'Cong is crossing the line': BJP seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'Surender Modi' jibe

READ: Rath Yatra: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking modification of its order for Odisha

(Image credits: PTI)