PM Modi Rules Out Lockdown Amid COVID Surge, Stresses On Need For Micro-containment Zones

Affirming that there will be no lockdown despite the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested Chief Ministers of States & Union Territories focus on micro containment zones in a bid to control the virus spread. Warning states of callous attitude in governance, the Prime Minister urged the administration to bring down the COVID positivity rate below 5%. The Prime Minister also emphasized the mantra of 'Test, Track & Treat' to tackle the second Coronavirus wave across the state.

"The country has crossed the peak of COVID first wave and the growth rate this time is more alarming than what it was in the first wave. Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and other states have also crossed the first wave's peak. This is worrisome, the situation is grim. People have become casual. In most of the states, the administration has also become callous... To stop the spread, it is necessary to work on war footing again," the Prime Minister said in the address after his meeting with Chief Ministers.

'Target to do 70% RT-PCR tests'

Shunning the debate around the effectiveness of night curfews, the Prime Minister said that it is a method accepted globally to fight the virus spread. He also urged administrations to term night curfews as 'Corona Curfew' so that it raises awareness and vigil amongst citizens. PM Modi also noted that the imposition of lockdown during the first wave of Coronavirus was effective and the country had built its infrastructure during that time. In his meeting with the CMs, PM Modi also invited suggestions from the state leaders to carve out an effective national COVID strategy.

Emphasizing the need to ramp up testing facilities, PM Modi said, "We have to increase testing at such a scale that the positivity rate drops below 5%. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases increase, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it should be checked through proper governance... There is a need to track all contacts of an infected person to curb the virus spread. Within 72 hours, we should at least trace 30 contacts. That should be our target. Containment zones should be specific, not vague," PM Modi said.

On the country's vaccination drive, PM Modi said that he has instructed the Centre to ensure a regular supply of vaccine doses to all states. Without invoking the recent demand to make vaccines available to all, the Prime Minister asserted that India's vaccination drive and the parameters set in the country are no different than those set in the most developed countries across the globe. PM Modi also suggested observing 'Tika Utsav' across India from April 11 to April 14, during which states should aim for 100% vaccination for 45+ age group.

"We have crossed 40 lakh vaccinations in one day. Several points have been raised on vaccines in this discussion. Even the most developed countries across the globe have set the same criteria for vaccination as India has. Work is underway for developing new vaccines as well. A very significant part of COVID management is to stop vaccine wastage. The strategy has been carved out after consultation with states," PM Modi said in his address.