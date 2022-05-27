‘PM Modi Running Governance Of Trust': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar As BJP Govt Marks 8 Years

As the NDA government marks 8 years at the Centre, including five years in the first term and three in the subsequent term after returning to power in 2019, its leader, PM Narendra Modi, stands out among global leaders with respect to governance during his tenure. The milestone achieved by the NDA administration holds relevance, given that this is the first time in 3 decades when a single party had won the majority of seats to constitute a government.

Speaking to Republic TV on the NDA government celebrating 8 years in power, Union Electronics and IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, underscored the achievements of the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi and mentioned how PM Modi is running a "governance of trust."

Lauding PM Modi for completing 8 years at the Centre, Rajeev Chandrashekhar stated that it is the first time in decades that India has a leader starting from 2014, who has relentlessly focused on his ambition to make the country a leading power in the world, to create economic opportunities and prosperity for all Indians. The IT Minister further added that PM Modi ensures to work 24x7 to achieve his goals.

Check the full interview:

Opposition in discomfort under PM Modi's style of leadership: MoS Chandrasekhar

Launching attacks against the opposition, MoS Chandrasekhar stated that the opposition leaders are uncomfortable with the BJP government as PM Modi's way is far different from their own way as he is determined and has inspired several people through his leadership and the majority of Indians trust him and his government.

"He is a very different leader and his governance and his politics are extremely different from what any of these dynastic leaders, who have never worked a day in their lives before thinking about their own benefits", Mos Chandrashekhar added.

"The opposition is not just challenged, but is in discomfort due to PM Modi's style of governance and politics", the Union IT Minister said, thereby giving out a tough response to the allegations levelled by the opposition that the last 8 years have been all about magnifying a single effort. Mos Chandrashekhar termed it as "meaningless and senseless criticism" and stated that in the last 2 years, India's performance, predominantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is commendable as the country came together under the guidance of the Prime Minister and has administered around 200 crore vaccinations, meanwhile becoming the fastest growing economy in the world.

"We have created the largest number of unicorns during and post-Covid and all of the stories pointing to an India that is imagining its ambitions and building of future that even before Covid we did not think was possible. This is contrary to the opposition who is all about divide and rule, lies, fake news, dynasty, and are left behind by the people and not our government. The opposition leaders are left with nothing and are 'carping' nonsensical issues when all the data of India's performance during and after Covid has earned the respect of the world", he said.

'PM Modi is not working for popularity, but for future generations'

Stating that PM Modi has emerged as one of the most popular global leaders, MoS Chandrasekhar went on to refute the Opposition's allegations that the Prime Minister is working for increasing his popularity among the people, asserting that he is, instead, working for eliminating the challenges in people's lives who have been looted and exploited in a lot of ways for around 6.5 decades.

"He is trying to put India in an entirely different direction as his governance is based on a model to earn the trust of the people", the Union Minister said.

Speaking on the policies implemented by PM Modi during his Prime Ministership, Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that the NDA government has brought in initiatives for the development and employment of the young people in the country and further added that his own responsibilities lie with IT and technology, which are a part of the overall ecosystem within the government aimed towards building a better future for the generations to come.

Furthermore, referring to the recently held QUAD summit between India, the US, Australia, and Japan, the Minister of State said concluded by asserting that India is slowly becoming a very trusted nation and has earned the respect of other countries.

