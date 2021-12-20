PM Modi, Russia's Putin Hold Telephonic Conversation; Express Intent For Boosting Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation came days after the Russian President visited New Delhi for an annual summit. According to Kremlin, one major issue brought to the discussion table was the ongoing situation in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, the conversation also sparked speculations of a new defence deal between the two sides.

PM Modi also took to Twitter and informed that he spoke to his 'friend', President Putin, to follow up on the discussions during his recent visit to India. He further added that both the leaders agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation.

Spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India. We agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers. We also discussed recent international developments. @KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

Kremlin confirmed that the call was made by the Russian President indicating that the Modi-Putin summit was a success and that the Russian side was happy. During the conversation, Putin thanked PM Modi for hosting him in New Delhi. Interestingly, the conversation also sparked the possibility of a deal on the purchase of the S-500 anti-missile system. S-500 is an upgraded version of the S-400 system, which India is already buying from Russia.

'Time tested friend'

In a joint statement earlier, both the sides had reiterated their commitment to upgrade the defence cooperation, including facilitating joint development and production of military equipment, components and spare parts, enhancing the after-sales service system, progress towards mutual recognition of quality control and regular joint exercises of the Armed Forces of the two countries. Additionally, Putin had called India a 'great power' and 'a time-tested friend'. "Last year the trade has decreased by 17%, this year in the first nine months of this year, we see an increase by 38%," Putin said.