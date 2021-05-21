PM Modi Says Black Fungus Is A New Challenge; 'need To Be Prepared To Handle It'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that mucormycosis or “black fungus” that is infecting COVID-19 survivors, has emerged as a new challenge and there is a need for precaution and preparation to deal with it. He was interacting with the doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers of Varanasi over the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on precaution and preparation to deal with it," he said.

In an emotional speech, PM Modi hailed the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys engaged in the fight against COVID-19 amid its second wave. In addition, during his tribute to the health workers, he also hailed the efforts taken by ambulance drivers in the city.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also held a meeting where he expressed his concern over the spread of the black fungus, which is a post-COVID complication, affecting diabetic patients. "Rising number of Black Fungus cases are a concern. Now we are ramping up the production of drug used for the treatment of the disease. Every state has been asked to put black fungus in the notified list," he said.

From a medical perspective, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that since the use of steroids has increased in this COVID wave and when it is not indicated in mild or early disease, it can cause a secondary infection.

"Those given high doses of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of Mucormycosis. We have to look at the prevention of this outbreak. Three factors are very important - good control of blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly, and be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage," Dr Guleria told ANI.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The rare disease is very difficult to treat and is often life-threatening. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities. In recent days, India has witnessed a huge spike in Mucormycosis infection among COVID-19 survivors with multiple states reporting over 100 cases each day.

Centre ramps up domestic production of Amphotericin B

On Wednesday, the Centre engaged with pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B which was being prescribed by most physicians to treat black fungus. The Centre stated that the supply position is expected to improve with extra imports and increase domestic production. Moreover, on reviewing the demand pattern for Amphotericin, the Centre's Department of Pharma has allocated the drug to states/UT from May 10 to May 31.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.