Last Updated:

PM Modi Says Both India And Israel Discussed Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties During Meet With Israeli FM

Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi with Israeli FM Eli Cohen

Image: Twitter, @narendramodi


 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in his meeting with Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties. Cohen arrived in India on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit but announced his decision to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in the Gaza Strip.

He called on the prime minister on Tuesday. "Glad to have met Foreign Minister of Israel @elicoh1. We discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in priority areas of agriculture, water, innovation and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a tweet. 

 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT