PM Modi Says Centre Will Take A Call On The Right Age Of Marriage For Women Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has assured that the Centre will soon take a decision on the revised minimum age of marriage for girls as soon as it receives a report from the concerned committee. He informed that several daughters from across the country have written to him seeking a quick decision from the government. Currently, the legal age for marriage for women is 18 and for men is 21 in India.

"Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it," said PM Modi.

Speaking about the government's initiative towards the improvement of women's health and hygiene, PM Modi said, "We are taking appropriate actions for our daughters' well-being. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, work is going on to provide water to every household. We are providing sanitary pad for Re 1 each."

Disparity between the marriageable age of men & women

The disparity between the marriageable age of men and women in India has been questioned on several occasions. During his address on Independence Day, PM Modi announced that a committee is being set up to examine and reconsider the right age of marriage for women. In September, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said, "A task force has been constituted to examine the relation between the age of marriage and motherhood with (i) health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, (ii) key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR), Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and (iii) any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context."

(With inputs from ANI)