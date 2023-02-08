PM Modi Says Congress 'mocked' Him For Focus On Women's Health And Sanitary Napkins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the motion of thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Wednesday, emphasised that one of his administration's key focus has been the empowerment of the underprivileged women and meeting their healthcare needs. Deriding the Opposition Congress lawmakers, whom he accused of contemptuous attitude towards him, the Prime Minister noted that when he invokes critical issues of lack of provision of sanitary pads for the poor women and girls, he is questioned for shattering the taboos and speaking on such a subject by Congress.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushdhi Pariyojna - PMBJP Kendras across the country make the Sanitary Napkin available to women in need at a minimum price of Rs.1/-per pad. During his address, the PM highlighted his administration's focus on the previously neglected subjects of healthy menstruation and menstrual practices to avoid health repercussions among poor women, a topic that he said, was subjected to social, cultural, and religious stigma.

"Underprevileged women and girls have increasingly suffered due to taboos, and lack of sanitary napkins provision, but Congress officials would mock me for bringing up such a subject in my speeches," noted India's Premier.

'Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha' for the underprivileged Women

Prime Minister Modi's administration laid the vision to ensure ‘Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha’ for the underprivileged Women of India. "My government's approach relieved poor women's sufferings," PM Modi iterated, as he broke the barriers in the path of menstrual hygiene management and discussed the subject of women health and medication openly.

PM Modi’s vision of Affordable and Quality Healthcare for all, both men and women, has been widely touted as beneficial among the weaker and deprived sections of the society where healthcare facilities are still lacking. During his address on Wednesday, PM underscored the importance of healthcare awareness and access to essential medicines and provision of sanitary napkins for the underprivileged women.

"In 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, more than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time," PM Modi had informed in his speeches earlier, as he kept women's health and topic of menstruation in the forefront with respect to significance among other issues. Prime Minister has been a staunch supporter of women empowerment and equality.