PM Modi Says Constitution Can Counter 'colonial Mindset'; CJI Ramana Calls For Awareness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Constitution Day programme at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi which also had in attendance President Ram Nath Kovind and the Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana. From transgender rights to gender equality, PM Modi in his address touched upon almost every nerve of the country. PM Modi also outlined the improved sex ratio which showcased 1020 girls to every 1000 boys.

During his address, PM Modi said, "Our Constitution drafters gave us the Constitution in the light of the dreams seen by the people who lived & died for independence and by cherishing the thousands of years long great traditions of India...Hundreds of years of dependence pushed India into several problems. The India that was once called a golden bird was suffering from poverty, starvation & diseases. In that background, the Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation."

"If we compare to other countries, then the nations that became independent around the same time as India, are way ahead of us today. It means, that a lot of things still need to be done. We have to reach the goal together. It's a reality that even after decades post-Independence, a large section of people in the country had to suffer exclusion; crores of those people who didn't even have a toilet at their house, who were living in the dark in the absence of electricity, who were without water," added PM Modi.

'Attempts are made to shut path & resources of developing nation': PM Modi

In his address, PM Modi also lashed out at the countries for attempting to create obstacles in the growth of developing countries. He said, "Attempts are made to shut the path & resources for developing nations through which developed nations reached where they are today. In past decades, a web of different terminologies was spun for this. But the aim has always been one -to stop the progress of developing nations."

"Today no nation directly exists as a colony to any other nation. But it doesn't mean that the colonial mindset has ended. This mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of developing nations," added PM Modi.

'Obstacles created in development in name of freedom of expression or other means': PM Modi

Furthermore, PM Modi also talked about environment conservation. He said, "India is lectured on environmental conservation - that India that has to live with nature embedded in its tradition, where God is seen even in plants, where the land is worshipped as the mother. For us, these values are not just confined to books"

"It's unfortunate that obstacles are created in the development of our nation, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression & sometimes through other means. It's attempted to judge our nation on parameters of other nations, without knowing our situation or aspirations of our youth," added PM Modi.

CJI Ramana urges central agencies to intervene in 'planned social media attack' on the judiciary

Before PM Modi's address, CJI Ramana addressed the event and recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who lay down their lives for the independence of India. During his address, CSJI Ramana outlined self-reliant India in terms of food production, vaccine production and also defined the judiciary as the guardian of the constitution and how it is the last hope for those who are in distress. Furthermore, CJI stated that there is a massive need to launch an awareness drive about the constitution of India. Furthermore, the Chief Justice urged the central agencies to have a look into the 'planned' social media attacks on the judiciary in recent times.

