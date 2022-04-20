PM Modi Says Dahod To Be Big Centre For Make In India; Unveils Projects Worth Over ₹22K Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat's Dahod and Panchmahal. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, PM Narendra Modi said, “Dahod is now going to become a big centre for Make In India.”

While laying the foundation stone for the manufacturing of 9,000 Horsepower (HP) electric locomotives in Dahod, PM Modi said that it was his dream after becoming the nation’s Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stated, ''The steam locomotives workshop built in Dahod during the slavery period will now be an impetus to Make In India. Now a factory worth Rs 20,000 crore is going to be set up in Dahod.''

The establishment of the new factory, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide opportunities for the youth and expand the scope of future enterprises in the vicinity.

"India is now one of the few countries that make powerful 9,000 horsepower locomotives. This new factory will provide employment to thousands of youth and increase the scope of newer factories in the area. A new Dahod will be established," PM Modi further said.

While addressing a programme at the launch of development initiatives, PM Narendra Modi said that the demand for electric locomotives is rising abroad and added that Dahod ''will play a big role in meeting this demand.''

PM Modi apprised that the Centre and state governments are working to solve various issues faced by the tribal community. The PM also launched developmental projects related to Panchmahal.

Gujarat's Dahod and Panchmahal Project

Indian Railways' Dahod Workshop is slated to become a manufacturing company for high horsepower 9,000 HP Electric Locomotives after selecting a technological partner through a tendering process as part of the government's 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' initiatives. Indian Railways intends to invest more than Rs 20,000 crore to manufacture 1,200 high-horsepower 9,000-horsepower locomotives.

The Dahod workshop will manufacture Broad Gauge electric locomotives for Indian Railways and Standard Gauge electric locomotives for the export market. The locomotives will be manufactured with the use of green energy and will have a green manufacturing tag. High Horsepower freight locomotives will improve haulage capacity and speed of freight trains and thereby de-congest the saturated tracks and also reduce the logistic cost.

