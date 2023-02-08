PM Modi Says 'ED United Opposition, Did What Electorate Couldn't'

PM Modi spoke at the Lok Sabha i.e. the lower house of the Indian parliament, as part of the motion of thanks after the President's address. His speech comes at a time when his government is being criticised by the opposition. In his speech, PM Modi said that the Enforcement Directorate has created unity in the opposition. "They should have come together on the electoral platform. But it was the Enforcement Directorate that brought them together," he said, during his speech at the Lok Sabha. Many opposition figures are under ED's lens. This includes P Chidambaram of Congress, his son Karti Chidambaram, Ajit Pawar of NCP and many more.

PM Modi was alluding to the corruption charges against people in the opposition. He asserted that the decade before 2014 was India's lost decade. He spoke about the time when the nation kept witnessing corruption case after corruption case, be it the CWG scam or 2G scam.

PM Modi takes on Congress in his Lok Sabha speech

"In 2010 CWG games were held, it was a big opportunity to show the strength of India's youth to the world but due to scam, India became infamous in the world. The decade before 2014 will be known as lost decade & we can't deny that 2030s decade is India's decade," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi targetted the opposition by reminding them the rate of inflation during their tenure. "During 10 years of UPA govt, inflation was in double digits and hence when something good happens, their sadness increases. In the history of the country's independence, 2004-2014 was full of scams. Terror attacks took place across the country in those 10 years," he said. PM said that the country faced a once-in-a-century pandemic, a full-scale land war in Europe and despite each crisis, it remained steady.