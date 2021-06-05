PM Modi Says Ethanol Is One Of The Major Priorities Of 21st Century India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending with petrol has been advanced by five years to 2025.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Modi addressed a virtual meeting along with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Petroleum Transport Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and released the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025'. While addressing the meeting PM Modi said, "India has taken another big step by releasing an elaborative roadmap for the development of the Ethanol sector."

An E100 pilot project for ethanol production and distribution was also launched in Pune today.

PM Modi also launched an ambitious E-100 pilot project for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country at three locations in Pune.

PM Modi releases report on ethanol blending on World Environment Day

During his address, PM Modi spoke about the increased production of ethanol in India. He said, "Until 7-8 years ago, ethanol was rarely discussed in country. Now ethanol has become one of the major priorities of India. The focus on ethanol is having a better impact on the environment as well as on the lives of farmers. Today we have resolved to meet the target of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Earlier, the target date was 2030; but with the success that has been achieved in the last few years along with the support of the general public, we have decieded to advance it by five years to 2025."

Ethanol production in India has increased up to 8%: PM

Emphasising on the benefits of Ethanol production in India, PM noted, "Till 2014, only 1-1.5% of ethanol could be blended in India, today it is around 8%. In 2014-15, where ethanol of about 38 crore litre was purchased, now it is estimated to be more than 320 thousand crore litre. Last year, oil marketing companies bought ethanol worth Rs 21,000 crore. A large part of this has gone to our farmers, especially sugarcane farmers. In 2035, when 15% ethanol will be made, then it can be estimated that farmers will get direct money from oil companies."

Talking about the infrastructure and latest technology plants established for ethanol production PM Modi said, "Our government is taking policy decisions in every field. Today, emphasis is being laid on the creation of necessary infrastructure for the production and purchase of ethanol in the country. Food grain waste distilleries are also being set up for rotten grains. Modern technology-based plants are also being set up to make ethanol from agricultural waste."

Speaking about the Centre's effort for sustainable development, PM Modi said, "Our capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 per cent in 6-7 years. India is today in the top-5 countries of the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity." India is demonstrating to the rest of the world that it is not necessary to halt development projects in order to protect the environment, he added.

(Picture Credit: ANI)