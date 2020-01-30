PM Modi Says Government Will Focus On The Development Of Bodo Community

After the Central government signed an accord with the most feared insurgent groups of Assam- the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to his official Twitter handle and had called this move 'historic.'

The Prime Minister has once again taken to his official Twitter handle on January 30 and stated that as the world remembers 'Bapu' (Mahatama Gandhi on his death anniversary, the state of Assam is currently witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development. Referring to the signing of the 'Bodo Agreement,' PM Modi hoped that Assam's unity will bring development and usher in a bright future.

As India remembers Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi, Assam is witnessing a historic chapter for peace and development. After a wait of 50 years, agreement with our Bodo friends heralds a new beginning. It will strengthen Assam's unity, bring development and usher in a bright future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020

Writing further, Prime Minister shared the plan of the Central government for the development of the Bodo people. He also stated that the government will have its special focus on ensuring that the Bodo community members benefit from government schemes.

After signing this historic agreement with Bodo organizations, foremost priority of our govt is development of Bodo areas. Work has begun on a comprehensive Rs 1500 crore package. Our special focus will be on ease of living and ensuring that Bodos benefit fully from govt schemes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020

Adding further to his Tweet, the Prime Minister thanked the Bodo people for reposing their faith in democracy & Constitution. He wrote, " Bodo friends joining us on the path of peace sends a clear message that solution to issues is possible when we leave the path of violence & repose faith in democracy & Constitution. I welcome my Bodo friends to the mainstream. We are committed to ensuring the development of Bodo areas."

'Inspired by the Mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas- Sabka Vishwas'- PM Modi

The Prime Minister informed that the signing of the accord with 'Bodo friends' was made to protest the interest of the other communities of Assam.

The accord with our Bodo friends was made while protecting the interest of other communities of Assam. This is a victory for all, it's victory for humanity. It is inspired by the mantraof 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas', & by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shresth Bharat'. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020

What will the agreement achieve?

The Accord effectively calls for the surrender of 1,550 terrorists along with 130 weapons on January 30. Among the 1,500 people, those with a clean record will be formally inducted into various paramilitary forces. A compensation of Rs 5,00,000 will be given to families of those who died in the Bodo movement.

The agreement also included clauses of incorporating Bodo as as "associate" official language in Assam. In addition to this, both the State as well as the Central governments will be allocating a whopping Rs 1,500 crore for the development of the region. Another new feature mentioned is the Centre's resolve to expedite the 'Hills tribe' status to Bodo people living in the State's hill districts.

