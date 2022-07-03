PM Modi Says Gujarat's 'One Day, One District' Programme Must Be Replicated Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on day 01 of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad, lauded Gujarat's "One Day, One District" programme and said that it must be replicated across India.

While the states were presenting their work and accomplishments on the first day of the BJP national executive in Hyderabad, it was Gujarat's turn to do the same. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, was down with COVID, therefore the responsibility fell to BJP state president CR Patil to discuss the accomplishments of the party as well as the government.

Patil underscored the achievements of the BJP-led Gujarat government in implementing several programmes for all strata of society including women, widows, teachers, farmers, etc. However, everyone's attention was drawn when the Gujarat BJP president addressed the party's initiative through the "One Day One District" (ODOD) programme.

Sources revealed to ANI that PM Modi who spoke at the end of Patil's presentation lauded the state's unique initiative and said that the ODOD was a good way to connect with people. PM Modi also said the programme has the potential to be imbibed across the country and must be replicated, sources told ANI.

One Day, One District

In one district, approximately 8 to 10 programmes were carried out through this ODOD programme in Gujarat. This campaign involved hosting a rally, smaller meetings, intellectual gatherings, reaching out to those who had benefited from state and central government programmes, and one-on-one meetings to address grievances.

During Patil's presentation, it was emphasised that although the page committee was allowed to interact with people, it was only possible for its members to do so. However, the ODOD programme provided a chance to cover the entire district and connect with every social class at once.

Notably, the ODOD programme has so far been implemented by the BJP state unit in seven districts, and it will soon be implemented in all of Gujarat's districts. PM Modi emphasised in his brief engagement that this kind of initiative has the potential to be implemented throughout the entire nation as it aids in a thorough organic relationship with the people.

It is pertinent to mention that Gujarat has been the BJP's stronghold for the longest, and when the state has elections at the end of the year, the saffron party plans to leave no stone unturned to come back to power for the sixth term.

(Input with ANI)