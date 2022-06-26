Speaking on the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India is close to administering 200 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi said that precautionary doses were also being delivered to the eligible population at a rapid pace. The Prime Minister urged people to stay alert and maintain precautionary practices such as the use of hand sanitisers, face masks and asked everyone to remain vigilant agaisnt disease during the ongoing Monsoon season.

"We have to take precautions against Corona. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that today the country has a comprehensive protective shield of a vaccine. We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. Precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country. If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose," PM Modi said.

The availability of more vaccines, improved visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning for them, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain have all contributed to this milestone.

The Government of India has also been assisting States and UTs by giving them free COVID-19 vaccines as part of the national vaccination push. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has extended to a whopping 197.08 Cr (1,97,08,51,580), as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The administration of precautionary coronavirus vaccine doses for those between the ages of 18 and 59 began on April 10, 2022. Till now, 4,40,50,105 precautionary doses have been provided to those aged 60 years and above; 23,51,974 doses have been given to people between the ages of 45 and 59, and 25,38,431 doses have been provided to people between in the 18-44 age group.

COVID cases in India

India, on Sunday, reported a fresh caseload of 11,739 cases in the past 24 hours. This takes the active caseload to 92,576 which constitutes a 0.21% positivity rate for the country.

In light of an increase in COVID-19 cases in India, on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting via video conference with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTS) to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign HarGharDastak 2.0.

Mandaviya cautioned the States and Union Territories to maintain and take action to improve surveillance and concentrate on genome sequencing in order to find new mutations and variants across the nation. He pushed the Centre’s five-step plan of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination, and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior.

(With inputs from ANI)