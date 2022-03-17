PM Modi Says India 'has To Develop Faster' As 'new World Order' Takes Shape Post COVID

Speaking at the Valedictory Function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country needs to develop at a rapid pace to find its role while the new world order shapes up in the backdrop of the COVID pandemic.

While attending the event on Thursday, March 17, PM Modi said that the entire world is looking at India. "In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. India has to develop itself at a faster pace in this new order," he added.

While inaugurating the new sports complex and dedicating the revamped Happy Valley complex to the nation, PM Modi encouraged the future civil servants and urged them to keep 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Modern India' in their minds while discharging their duties. He said, "In this new world order, we need to increase our role. In coming years, you'll be managing a district or several government departments, so the target of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and modern India should always be in your mind."

PM Modi advised the valedictorians that when making decisions, they should try to understand the root cause of what happened in the past and comprehend their reasoning.

"Never make a hasty decision. Always wish for challenging projects," PM Modi said.

'Keep the goals of 21st century India in mind': PM Modi

Speaking to the future civil servants, Prime Minister Modi said that the current batch of civil servants will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years.

"Over the years, I have spoken to and spent a long time with various batches of civil servants. But this batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India's independence. In this Amrit Kaal, you will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also noted that the new sports complex and the refurbished Happy Valley Complex will give the Academy a new direction. "During your training, you were exposed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision. Service and duty have played an important role in your education. Your training has emphasised the value of service and a sense of responsibility,' he added.

Mission Karmayogi

The new pedagogy, based on the ideals of 'Mission Karmayogi,' was created to harness the youthful batch's adventurous and innovative spirit, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to the PMO, the 96th Foundation Course is the first common foundation course at LBSNAA and is built on the 'Mission Karmyogi' idea, with innovative pedagogy and design. The officer trainees were transformed from a student or civilian to a public servant through activities such as engagement with Padma Awardees in the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas. All 488 officer trainees received first-level Krav Maga and other sports instruction.