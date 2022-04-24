PM Modi Says Late Lata Mangeshkar 'worked To Unite The Country' In Emotional Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai for his service to the nation and society at the 80th Annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony and paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year. Earlier in the day, before reaching Mumbai, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the Award ceremony, PM Modi started his speech by saying, "I am not knowledgeable about such a deep subject as music, but from the cultural understanding, I feel that music is also a sadhana, and also a feeling. That which expresses the avyakt is the word. The one who transmits energy, and consciousness in the expression - that is sound. And the one who fills the conscious with emotion and feeling, brings it to the culmination of creation and sensation - that is music."

“Music fills you with heroism. Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata Didi,” the Prime Minister added.

Humbled to join the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony. https://t.co/p7Za5tmNLd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

'Lata Didi was my elder sister, her music gave gift of love to generations': PM Modi

Remembering his personal equation with the late legendary singer, PM Modi said, "Lata Didi was my elder sister. I have always received immense love like an elder sister from Lata didi who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations. What could be more fortunate than this? After many decades, this will be the first Rakshabandhan when Didi will not be there."

"When the award is in the name of an elder sister like Lata Didi, for me it is a symbol of her belongingness and love. So, it's not possible for me not to accept. Therefore, I dedicate this award to all the countrymen," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar's father, the late Deenanath Mangeshkar for his patriotism.

"Along with the music, the consciousness of patriotism which was within Lata Didi, her father was the source of it. The song written by Veer Savarkar was sung by Deenanath ji in the programme of the British Viceroy in Shimla during the freedom struggle. He had performed on his theme," he said.

'Lataji was melodious rendition of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'

"Lataji was like a melodious rendition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'. You see, she sang thousands of songs in more than 30 languages ​​of the country. Be it Hindi, Marathi, Sanskrit or other Indian languages, Lataji's voice is the same in every language. From culture to faith, from east to west, from north to south, Lataji's notes worked to unite the whole country. In the world too, she was our India's cultural ambassador," the Prime Minister said.