Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Germany for the G7 Summit and UAE later, from June 26 to June 28, as stated by The Prime Minister's Office via a Departure Statement ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit.

"I will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency. It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month," the Departure Statement read.

During his time in Germany, PM Modi also looks forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe. The PM believes that the Indian diaspora, not just those living in Germany but all across Europe, plays a key role, as they are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching India's relations with European countries.

The G7 Summit

The Group of Seven or G7 is a union of seven wealthiest nations of the world, namely - the UK, US, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy. These countries meet annually to discuss matters pertaining to global security, economy, climate crisis, and looming threats. "It is the gathering of some of the most economically and democracies of the world...happening at the time when we have the greatest pensioners threat since Nazi Germany invaded Europe," said executive VP of Freedom House Nichole Bibbins Sedaca.

PM Modi's statement added, "During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy. I look forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the Summit."

Germany has also invited other democracies like Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal, and South Africa to the G7 Summit in an effort to deepen international cooperation on significant global challenges affecting humanity.

PM Modi set to visit UAE after G7 Summit

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022 to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," the PM's Departure Statement concluded.

Image: PTI