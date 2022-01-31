PM Modi Says Need To Shun 'women Belong To Kitchen’ Mindset On NCW's 30th Foundation Day

As the National Commission of Women (NCW) celebrated its 30th Foundation Day programme on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the NCW for its service towards the welfare of women in the past three decades and highlighted the need to expand the role of the Commission.

“This is the time for new responsibilities, it is time to move forward with new energy. Today the role of women in changing India is continuously expanding. Therefore, the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women is also the need of the hour,” PM Modi said in his address.

Need to shun 'Women belong to the kitchen’ ideology: PM Modi

PM Modi also directed NCW officials to expand their horizons to accommodate the growing needs of women. In his speech, PM Narendra Modi mentioned that the women in India are moving neck to neck with men in all the fields and are reaching top positions in every sector. He added that the old age stereotypical thinking that ‘women belong to the kitchen’ has been changed now. "Growing past such thinking is important for the economic growth of the country, as women are largely contributing to the economic development of the nation," the Prime Minister stressed.

Linking women’s economic contributions with the Union government’s Make In India initiative, PM apprised that their initiative is enabling young women to prosper as entrepreneurs, businesswomen, start-up owners in the country.

“The old thinking had considered the skills of women as a matter of domestic work. It is necessary to change this old thinking in order to advance the economy of the country. Make in India is doing the same thing today. Self-reliant India campaign is linking this ability of women with the development of the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also underlined that the MSME sector is developing expeditiously in the nation and the credit for the growth of these small and micro businesses goes equally to men and women since women contribute largely to the growth & development of small businesses.

PM Modi highlights government policies for the upliftment of women

During his address, PM Modi went on to highlight the reforms brought by his government to uplift the status of women in the nation and to promote women education and empowerment. Underlining the policies implemented by the Union government in the last seven years, PM Modi apprised that the sex ratio has become better and the school dropout rate of girls has dropped significantly post-implementation of the centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative. He mentioned the bill tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament’s to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 and explained it will ensure that marriage doesn’t hinder a girl’s education and career.

“In the last seven years, the policies of the country have become more sensitive towards women. Today India is one of the countries which gives maximum maternity leave. Marriage at early age should not hinder the education and career of daughters, so the age of marriage of daughters is being increased to 21 years,” PM said .

PM Modi further noted that India gives maximum maternity leave to working women, several fast track courts have been developed to provide justice to the women and new laws have been formed to ensure the safety of women.

(Image: ANI)