Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday, October 22 to congratulate the citizens on achieving 100 crore vaccinations at a break-neck pace. PM Modi lauded the fact that there was no discrimination as far as vaccines were concerned since the registration process was approachable for every single citizen. He said, “No discrimination in vaccination mantra was followed. It was ensured that VIP culture didn't overshadow the vaccination drive.”

Even though the nation has vaccinated a majority of its population with the first dose, PM Modi cautioned the citizens saying that the war against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. He further asked the people to celebrate the festivals with utmost care and suggested those who have not been vaccinated immediately get their first dose. He said, “I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine yet should give utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others.”

Lastly, he said that countries around the world lauded India’s pace at which 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. As the COVID situation is largely under control in the country, PM Modi said that he is optimistic about the further recovery of the economy and said, “Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth.”

Nation celebrates landmark achievement

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister paid a visit to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as India administered a billion vaccine doses. The Central Government had also planned several celebrations across the country to mark the special achievement and used announcement systems in the aeroplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations to inform the citizens about the feat. Later during the day, the largest khadi Tricolour was also displayed at the Red Fort to celebrate the occasion and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) also lit up 100 landmarks of India with the tricolour.

(With ANI inputs)