PM Modi Says Padma Title To Former Mauritian PM Anerood Jugnauth Is A 'token Of Affection'

General News

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and stated that Padma Vibhashan Award to former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Anerood Jugnauth is a token of affection

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

After former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth was awarded India's highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and stated that the award is a token of affection from 130 crore Indians to the former Mauritian Prime Minister for his efforts to strengthen the deepening friendship between India and Mauritius.

Prime Minister Modi's tweet came in response to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's tweet. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Pravind had taken to Twitter and had thanked PM Modi, the Indian Government, and People for awarding the Padma Vibhushan to Anerood Jugnauth.

Padma Awards 2020

The Padma awards are announced on Republic Day eve every year. The President of India will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March/April this year. Out of the 141 Padma awards this year, there are four duos. Seven people have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, 16 with Padma Bhushan and 118 with Padma Shri. The Padma awardees this year comprise 34 women. Twelve people including former ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, and Manohar Parrikar have been honoured posthumously.

Along with former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth, multiple other foreign personalities were also honoured with the prestigious Padma awards. Other foreign awardees for 2020 include Ms Gloria Arieira from Brazil, Shri Barry Grinder from the United Kingdom,  Shri Enamul Haque from Bangladesh and more. 

