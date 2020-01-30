PM Modi Says Padma Title To Former Mauritian PM Anerood Jugnauth Is A 'token Of Affection'

After former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth was awarded India's highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and stated that the award is a token of affection from 130 crore Indians to the former Mauritian Prime Minister for his efforts to strengthen the deepening friendship between India and Mauritius.

The award is a token of affection from 130 crore Indians to the Rt Hon Sir @AJugnauth for his continuous efforts towards deepening friendship between India and Mauritius. https://t.co/4n5ZdMMwGt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020

READ | Padma Awards: Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes honoured posthumously

Prime Minister Modi's tweet came in response to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's tweet. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Pravind had taken to Twitter and had thanked PM Modi, the Indian Government, and People for awarding the Padma Vibhushan to Anerood Jugnauth.

My deep gratitude to his Excellency Shri @narendramodi and the Government and People of the Republic of India for awarding the Padma Vibhushan, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, to the Rt Hon Sir @AJugnauth, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. pic.twitter.com/YuK1uM4WVZ — Pravind Jugnauth (@PKJugnauth) January 29, 2020

READ | 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': UK MP Bob Blackman celebrates being conferred Padma Shri by India

Padma Awards 2020

The Padma awards are announced on Republic Day eve every year. The President of India will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March/April this year. Out of the 141 Padma awards this year, there are four duos. Seven people have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, 16 with Padma Bhushan and 118 with Padma Shri. The Padma awardees this year comprise 34 women. Twelve people including former ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, and Manohar Parrikar have been honoured posthumously.

Along with former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth, multiple other foreign personalities were also honoured with the prestigious Padma awards. Other foreign awardees for 2020 include Ms Gloria Arieira from Brazil, Shri Barry Grinder from the United Kingdom, Shri Enamul Haque from Bangladesh and more.

READ | Meet Padma Shri awardee Yogi Aeron, a doctor who has been treating burn patients for free

READ | Tulasi Gowda: Meet 'Encyclopedia of forest' honoured with Padma Shri