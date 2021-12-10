Expressing his delight over participating in the Summit for Democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is ready to work with its partners for strengthening democratic values globally and in multilateral fora. A day after participating in the Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora."

Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora. @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi while participating in the main Leaders' Plenary Session hosted by Biden recalled the first session of India's Constituent Assembly and said that India's civilisational ethos is one of the original sources of democracy. Further hailing India's democratic spirit, he said that the respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos is ingrained among Indians and thereby the Indian Diaspora contributes to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes.

Furthermore, emphasising constitutional values, he appealed to democratic countries for delivering the same.

Summit for Democracy

The two-day Summit for Democracy commenced on December 9, Thursday and was hosted by US President Joe Biden in a virtual manner. It was focused on the existing challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will thus provide a platform for leaders to announce both their individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives for defending democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, more than 10 governments were invited to the Summit out of which only 89 arrived on the first day, informed the White House.

Image: AP/PTI