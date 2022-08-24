PM Modi Says 'spirituality, Health Closely Linked In India' At Amrita Hospital Opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 24, inaugurated the super-speciality Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math and said that the hospital will make a lot of difference.

Addressing the inaugural event of Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, PM Modi congratulated Mata Amritanandamayi, all the saints associated with her Math, and the members of the trust, doctors and all the workers of the new hospital. Reciting a Sanskrit sloka, PM Modi said, "We do not desire the kingdom, nor do we desire the pleasures of heaven. We wish that we just have the privilege of relieving the pain of the suffering, the sick."

#LIVE | 'This hospital will make a lot of difference': PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital Haryana's Faridabad; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/Wxv0ufXUsg pic.twitter.com/wmZaRZ0qDf — Republic (@republic) August 24, 2022

'Health and spirituality closely linked in India': PM Modi

"India is a nation where cure is a service, health is a charity. Where health and spirituality, both are related to each other. We have a Veda of medicine," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled the great rishis of Ayurveda such as Charak and Sushrut and lauded Mata Amritanandamayi for her welfare works including providing scholarships to students, helping women economically and contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Namimi Gange mission.

"This system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times. It is called Public Private Partnership but I also see it as 'mutual effort'," PM Modi said.

Saying that today the country wants governments to dedicatedly and honestly work in a mission mode in areas of healthcare and education, the Prime Minister said, "For this Social institutions are also being encouraged. Effective PPP models are also being constituted in partnership with the private sector."

हमारे धार्मिक और सामाजिक संस्थानों द्वारा शिक्षा-चिकित्सा से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारियों के निर्वहन की ये व्यवस्था एक तरह से पुराने समय का PPP मॉडल ही है।



इसे Public Private Partnership तो कहते ही हैं लेकिन मैं इसे ‘परस्पर प्रयास’ के तौर पर भी देखता हूं।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/aG1bhcumeN — BJP (@BJP4India) August 24, 2022

'India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy seen in other countries'

Speaking about spiritual-private partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "You all will note that when India made its vaccine, some people tried to propagate it. Due to this propaganda, many types of rumours started spreading in society. But when the religious leaders of the society and the spiritual leaders came together, they asked the people not to pay heed to the rumours, it had an immediate effect. India did not face the kind of vaccine hesitancy seen in other countries."

"This time from the Red Fort, I have placed a vision of the 'Panch Prans (Five Vows)' of Amritkaal in front of the country. One of these five vows is the complete renunciation of the slavery mentality. It is also being discussed a lot in the country at this time. When we give up this mindset, the direction of our actions also changes," PM Modi said.

It is pertinent to mention that Amrita Hospital which was inaugurated by PM Modi is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore and will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region, the PMO said in a statement.