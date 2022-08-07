PM Modi Says 'strengthen The Spirit Of Jan Bhagidari' During Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav meet, emphasised the need to strengthen Jan Bhagidari and fulfilling the vision of the freedom fighters. PM Modi was addressing the 3rd National Committee meeting on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in New Delhi on August 6.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government initiative to celebrate the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence with a focus on the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on March 2021 and will end after a year of completion of the 75th year of India's independence on 15 August 2023.

Yesterday, the National Committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav met. Heard the insightful inputs of fellow members of this Committee. I emphasised on ways to strengthen the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and the need of fulfilling the vision of our freedom fighters. https://t.co/UGYdDOayhS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

‘Focus on fulfilling the vision of our freedom fighters’: PM Modi

In an address to the attendees in the national meet, which included CMs, ministers and luminaries from various walks of life, PM Modi said the patriotic spirit in the people during the freedom struggle was unprecedented and the same fervour needs to be imbibed in the current generation for them to contribute in nation building.

In a tweet, PM Modi emphasised strengthening the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. “Yesterday, the National Committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav met. Heard the insightful inputs of fellow members of this Committee. I emphasised on ways to strengthen the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and the need of fulfilling the vision of our freedom fighters,” he tweeted.

Attributing the success of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the citizens of the country, PM Modi informed the various officials of the committees working at different levels have been burning the midnight oil, striving for success, “The committees at the national, state and district levels have been working day and night to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the masses," PM Modi said.

The youth of the nation should be instilled with a sense of duty and responsibility to realise the dreams of India@100, said Prime Minister Modi. "It is a Sanskar Utsav for the youth which will fill them with the undying passion to contribute to the country. The current generation will be tomorrow's leaders and therefore we have to inculcate a sense of duty and responsibility in them so that they realise the dreams and vision of India@100," he added.

Activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

A presentation about the activities undertaken as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, since its inception on March 12, 2021 was presented by the Secretary, Ministry of Culture Govind Mohan.

Home Minister Amit Shah informed over 60,000 programmes have been organised under the Utsav and the campaign has percolated to the level of state, district and grassroots.

