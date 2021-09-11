Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the Sardardham Bhawan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. During his address, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the 9/11 attack that occurred in United States in 2001. PM Modi condemned the attack and stated that on this day, humanity was struck. However, he also recollected that on September 11, 1893, the World Parliament of Religions was held in Chicago.

He added that on this day, a century ago, Swami Vivekananda delivered a speech in Chicago teaching the world about India's humanitarian values. He further remarked that tragedies like 9/11 will have a permanent solution through these values of humanity.

Lokarpan of Sardardham Bhavan has been done on an important date. It's 9/11 today, a date that is remembered in the history of the world as an attack on humanity... but the same date also taught us about humanitarian values: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/OPWTbjCOew — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

September 11 is also important because Swami Vivekananda in 1893 delivered a speech in Chicago teaching the world about our humanitarian values: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DAg0RLat24 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) on Saturday through video conferencing. Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to the youth, as per the official release by the Prime Minister's office.

Set up in Ahmedabad, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the occasion. In his address, PM Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Moreover, he also revealed that a Chair would be established at the Faculty of Arts in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the memory of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, who passed away on this day in 1921.