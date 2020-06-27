PM Modi Says Wheels Of Economy Need To Move Keeping In Mind Precautions Amid Pandemic

While addressing the 90th birth anniversary of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, PM Modi spoke about how India's recovery rate was steadily rising even amid spiking COVID cases. While speaking to the followers of Mar Thoma Church gathered from across the globe via video conferencing, PM Modi stated that India has shown one of the best results in the fight against the pandemic, when it came to global comparisons of tally and death rates.

"India's recovery rate against COVID-19 is rising. Any loss of life is unfortunate due to COVID or any other reasons. However, India's death rate per million population is under 12. To place this in a context, the death rate in Italy is 574 per million population," said PM Modi.

"The figures in US, Spain, Britain and France are much higher than in India. Due to lockdown, many initiatives taken by the Government and a people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. But can we let our guard down? No, not at all. In fact, we have to be even more careful now," said PM Modi during his virtual address.

'Have to focus on economic growth'

PM Modi also reiterated his nationwide clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat saying that in a post-pandemic world, India needed to focus on economic growth. "While on one hand, the preventions continue to be important, we also have to focus on the economic growth for 130 crore Indians. The wheels of trade and commerce have to move. The call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat will ensure economic strength and prosperity for every Indian," said PM Modi.

"Our government has always been guided by sensitivity and a long-term vision to make India a growth engine. We've taken decisions not from comfortable offices in Delhi, but after feedback from people on the ground," said PM Modi.

Full Address Here: