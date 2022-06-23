PM Modi Scheduled To Attend 14th BRICS Summit Hosted By China Virtually On June 23-24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 14th edition of the BRICS summit hosted by China in virtual format on June 23-24. Notably, the summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of "Foster high-quality BRICS partnerships, Usher in a new era for global development".

As per the PM's office, during the summit, there will be a discussion on intra-BRICS cooperation in several areas including counter-terrorism, trade and health.

"Discussions during the 14th BRICS Summit are expected to cover intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, S&T and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and MSMEs," a statement from PMO's press release read.

In addition to this, discussions are also likely on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery, amongst others.

On the second day of the 14th edition of BRICS, Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair a high-level dialogue on global development with guest countries. It is pertinent to mention that BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, a powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market countries. The BRICS mechanism was established on June 16, 2009, with the primary goal of promoting peace, security, development, and cooperation.

PM Modi addresses BRICS Business Forum

A day before the 14th BRICS summit, PM Modi on June 22 addressed the BRICS Business Forum virtual summit. In his remarks, PM Modi stressed the role of BRICS and stated the role of the multilateral forum will be very important to support the world which is focussing on post-Covid recovery. He further added that the BRICS, which consists of 5 emerging economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was founded with a motive so that it could emerge as an engine of global growth.

"BRICS was founded by the belief that this group of emerging economies could emerge as engines of global growth. Today, when the whole world is focusing on post-Covid recovery, the role of BRICS countries will once again be very important," PM Modi said.

Speaking about India, PM Modi stated that the country is expecting a steady growth at 7.5% this year. He further claimed the growth of 7.5% makes India the fastest growing economy across the globe, stating the reason behind the steady growth PM Modi gave credit to Indian innovators and their contribution in every sector.

He also claimed that the digital sector valuation of India will cross a 1 trillion-dollar valuation by the year 2025. Further sharing his plans for the country, the Prime Minister emphasised 'Ease of Living' and his pet project PM Gati Shakti. He also stated that the growth in India is a technology led-growth with innovations and startups.