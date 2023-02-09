PM Modi Schools Oppn On 'true Secularism'; Reveals Plan To End Appeasement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi schooled the Opposition on the 'true meaning of secularism' on Thursday, February 9. Responding to the President's address in the Upper House of Parliament, PM Modi said the brave plan of the government under the National Democratic Alliance, pertained to '100 per cent saturation in all schemes'.

The Prime Minister said, "I know it is not easy, and we have worked really hard towards saturation. We have pondered upon how benefits reach 100 percent of beneficiaries of a particular scheme...How the benefits reach without any hindrance...And I tell you today, this is what true secularism is."

"We have taken a pledge to bring about secularism..."

Underlining that the government has taken the pledge to bring about 'true secularism', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The saturation of schemes is the solution to many problems. And by solution, I don't mean the solution to the problems of an individual, but the solution to the problems of the whole country. We are coming forth with a work culture, which is going to do away with the policy of 'Mera-tera, Apna-Paraaya'."

Claiming that reaching saturation is doing away with the possibility of discrimination, PM Modi said, "Where there is discrimination, there is corruption. When someone says 'give it to me first', then, the reply comes 'pay this much and get'. But, when it is provided 100 per cent, the people have this faith that even if it does not reach me this month, it will definitely reach me after three months."

'This will end appeasement...'

The Prime Minister said this approach will end the politics of appeasement 'for this group, this community, this caste and this family'. He said, "For us, it is Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas versus appeasement. There is no appeasement politics for development. "