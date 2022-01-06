Last Updated:

PM Modi Security Breach: BJP Workers Hold Mahamritunjay Jaap To Pray For PM's Long Life

After a major security lapse was observed ahead of PM Modi's Punjab rally on Jan 5, Mahamritunjay Jaap is being conducted on Thursday for PM's long life.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
PM Modi

Image: @VishnuReddy/Twitter


In the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab incident, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders have decided to conduct Mahamritunjay Jaap across the country which began at 12.30 PM on Thursday. The spiritual act is being performed for the 'safety and long life' of PM Modi. Earlier, several BJP leaders tweeted informing about the event.

PM Modi's security breach: Was it a planned conspiracy? 

The BJP has shared an alarming video putting forth a chronology of events detailing the compromise of the PM's security. In the video, the saffron party alleged a conspiracy and said, "Whose plan was it to attack Modi? Was it Pakistan? Khalistanis? Who was with them in his entire plan? Congress?" The BJP listed the chronology as follows:

  • Threatened those attending the event on 5th January
  • Vehicles stopped
  • BJP flags broken
  • Again vehicles stopped
  • 5th January: Modi was first given clearance to the route
  • Then the protesters entered the road
  • PM's convoy stopped for 20 minutes
  • Contacted the Punjab government, but Channi did not even talk

What happened in Punjab's Ferozepur ahead of PM Modi's rally?

The Prime Minister was forced to wait for his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The blame game over the incident started after BJP leaders accused the Punjab Government of security lapse. Reacting to the allegations, Congress leaders said that the PM cancelled his visit due to less audience however BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra later tweeted video which showed packed ground for PM Modi's rally. 

Meanwhile, BKU faction leader Surjit Singh Phool has admitted his union - Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari)'s role in blocking PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab on Wednesday, leading to a major security breach. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Phool thanked farmers for blocking the roads leading to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.  

According to the official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement on the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed." 

First Published:
