PM Modi Security Breach: Key Pointers From Supreme Court's Order Appointing Probe Panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a panel headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate into security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. The top court's order accessed by Republic said that the war of words between State and Centre is no solution to the matter. "It may rather impair the need of a robust mechanism to respond at such a critical juncture," it said.

It also asked the committees formed by the Centre and State to not further probe till the conclusion of the enquiry by the SC formed committee.

"A judicially trained independent mind, duly assisted by officers who are well acquainted with the security considerations and the Registrar General of the High Court who has seized the record pursuant to our earlier order, would be best placed to effectively visit all issues and submit a comprehensive report for the consideration of this Court," the order said.

The SC appointed committee headed by former Justice Indu Malhotra comprises of Director General (or) his nominee, not below the rank of IGP of NIA, DGP Chandigarh, ADGP Security Punjab and Registrar General, Punjab and Haryana High Court. The terms of the reference for the enquiry committee are;

What were the causes for the security breach of the incident on 5th January 2022?

Who are responsible for such a breach, and to what extent?

What should be the remedial measures or safeguards necessary for the security of the Hon'ble Prime Minister or other Protectees?

Any suggestions or recommendations for improving the safety and functionaries.

Any other incidental issue that the Committee may deem fit and proper

The Supreme Court has asked the panel to submit the report at the earliest. It also asked the Registrar General (RG) of High Court to submit all records and documents collected by him on the order of the top court to the inquiry panel.

The apex court's order came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial investigation into a breach of PM Modi's security while on a visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. The plea filed by 'Lawyers' Voice' alleges that the Prime Minister's security breach was a deliberate lapse on part of the state and sought the preservation of evidence on security arrangements and action against erring" officials of the Punjab government.

PM Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for around 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur on January 5 due to the road ahead being blocked by some protestors. The Home Ministry had called it a major security lapse.

