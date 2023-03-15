PM Modi Security Breach: No Compromise In PM's Security Will Be Tolerated, Says Punjab CM

As the Central government sought an action report from the Punjab government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in January 2022 during the assembly elections, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that no compromise will be tolerated in regard to the PM's security.

Speaking to reporters, Mann said that the security breach took place when the Indian National Congress government was in power in the state. He said that whenever his government gets the report, it will be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stopped in January 2022 when the Congress government was in power. The Supreme Court had formed a committee and it point out officers who were responsible for security. No compromise in the PM's security will be tolerated and the protocol should be followed. Whatever report I will get, will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs," Mann said.

Punjab govt to submit interim report soon: State Chief Secretary

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said that the state government will soon send the "interim" report to MHA on the security breach issue of PM Modi during his visit in January 2022. This comes after the Union government sought a detailed action report against the erring officers from the Punjab government.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government has received an inquiry report by the Supreme Court-constituted panel on the security breach and it is under consideration.

"A petition was filed before Supreme Court. SC formed a panel that conducted an inquiry. They sent us the report. They examined the roles of all officers, as to what was the lapse and on whose part," Vijay Kumar told ANI.

He added, "We have the report now, it's under consideration. Action is being taken but an opportunity for a hearing is given to all officers before action is taken. We send an interim report (to MHA) in a day or two that we are taking these actions."