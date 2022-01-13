PM Modi Security Breach: SFJ Threatens To Block Investigation By SC Committee

PM Narendra Modi's security breach saga sees another major development as Republic Media Network has learned that the Khalistani terrorist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has now threatened to block the investigation. Sources have informed Republic that the SFJ plans to block the four-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to probe PM Modi's security breach. This also comes after threat calls were recently made to senior lawyers of the Supreme Court.

The threat calls were made to several lawyers of the Supreme Court on Monday from an anonymous international number. According to lawyers who spoke to Republic Media Network, the caller warned the judges of the apex court to refrain from hearing the plea by NGO Lawyers' Voice seeking an investigation into security breach on the ground that the SC has not been able to culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

SFJ urges Imran Khan to support 'Khalistan Referendum'

Meanwhile, the Republic Media Network has also accessed proof of an anti-India conspiracy by Pakistan and the SFJ as the latter had reached out to Imran Khan's government to support the 'Khalistan Referendum'. Moreover, the Pakistani media is now openly extending its support to the SFJ. In a video, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu can be heard saying that the group has written to Imran Khan to support the Khalistan Referendum. In addition, he can also be heard talking about India's victory in Bangladesh war and the fall of Dhaka. Pannu is openly reaching out to Khan and has urged the Pakistani government to "diplomatically intervene" to support the Khalistan Referendum.

"SFJ has written a letter to Imran Khan and the message is to the people of Pakistan. Fall of Dhaka is past and we're asking PM Imran Khan to diplomatically intervene and support the Khalistan refrendum. It will lead to fall of Delhi. Indira Gandhi had supported the Bangladesh war and Bangladesh was lost. Its time for a payback in the same way. Khalistan Refrendum will liberate Punjab from the Indian occupation," Pannu can be heard saying in the December 16 video "Now is the time that India should be balkanised into small parts. You are raising the issue of Kashmir and its time to support Khalistan Refrendum and Sikhs. Join hands with us and we're seeking diplomatic intervention," Pannu goes on to say in the video

PM Modi’s security breach

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

The Supreme Court on Monday set a committee headed by former SC judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the breach of PM's security on January 5 during his visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. A bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant, while setting up the independent panel, said an issue related to PM's breach cannot be decided by "one-sided inquiry" of Centre or the state government and it has to be by a "judicially trained mind."