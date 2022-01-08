PM Modi Security Breach: Warnings Abound In SPG's 31-pg Note To Punjab Police 2 Days Prior

As Central and state probes into PM Modi's security breach at Punjab continues, Republic TV on Saturday, accessed a 31-page letter written by Special Protection Group (SPG)-IG to the Punjab police regarding the necessary security arrangements for the PM's visit. The letter dated Janauary 3, shared the PM's detailed itinerary, the security arrangement needed and traffic control with the Punjab police. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Republic accesses 31-page SPG letter to Punjab police

In the letter, the SPG instructs Punjab police to ensure that traffic on NH-5 is not allowed to halt and proper arrangements for traffic control are put in place. The letter also details the COVID protocols to be put in place, contingency measures at all locations which PM Modi was to visit- Qila Helipad, Martyr's memorial, Ferozepur rally ground. Moreover, a separate review meeting was also held between the SPG and the Punjab police over the security measures.

The letter exhorts the importance of following the 'Blue Book' protocol by the police. It also details the threats PM Modi faces from various terror groups - Mujahideen, LeT, HuM, TTP, HM, and other Pak-based Sikh militants. Apart from these groups, SPG also listed Left-Wing extremists, remnant LTTE cadres and those making efforts to revive militancy in Punjab - as threats to PM Modi. The SPG also pointed out that the main programme was barely 14-15 km from Indo-Pak international border.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. On the other hand, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads opposing BJP workers heading to the rally, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad.

Amid the political war of words, the Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10. A 7-member NIA team has been constituted by MHA to aide in recovering PM Modi's travel logs apart from the 3-member Punjab govt committee probing the issue.