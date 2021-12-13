Last Updated:

PM Modi Seeks Details Of J&K Terror Attack, Expresses Condolences To Kin Of Martyrs

PM Modi sought details of the terror attack in Srinagar that claimed the lives of 2 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen and left 14 others injured on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought details of the dastardly terror attack in Srinagar that claimed the lives of two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen and left 14 others injured. Two policemen were martyred and 14 left injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi has sought details of the incident and has also expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel who have been martyred in the attack. PM Modi is currently in Varanasi post the inauguration of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor'. 

L-G Manoj Sinha condemns attack

Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of J&K, has also condemned the attack paying his homage to the martyred police personnel. The L-G has also assured that perpetrators of the terror attack would be punished. "Directed the concerned authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. Our police and security forces are determined to neutralise the evil forces of terrorism," L-G Sinha said.

Terrorists open fire on a police bus in Srinagar

In a cowardly attack on Indian security forces, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, two personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 14 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar. 

As per sources, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Republic TV has learnt that the attack is said to be in retaliation for the two terrorists who were neutralised by police. 

Earlier today, Srinagar police had neutralised two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar. Both the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in a number of recent killings in Srinagar City, the J&K police stated. 

