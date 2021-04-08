PM Modi Seeks Youth's Support In Enforcing COVID Protocols, Asks Them To Be 'responsible'

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual review meeting with the Chief Ministers of the State and Union Territories gave the youth of the country the responsibility to not only follow the COVID protocols but also encourage the people around them to do so. Exuding confidence, he vividly stated that once that happens, COVID would no longer be able to inflict harm on the country.

"The youth of the country is healthy, self-sufficient and are capable enough of doing a lot of things, and if they take on themselves to ensure that not just them but others around them also follow COVID-19 related protocols, like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, then COVID-19 would not be able to inflict any more harm on the country," he said.

'Testing-Tracing-Tracking is the way out'

PM Modi also threw light on the need to follow the 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol. Expressing concern over the situation in the country, and mulling over ways with the Chief Ministers, he said, "Test, track and treat remains an effective strategy to check the spread of the infection."

As per the PM, the States and the Union Territories, where the RT-PCR tests are not being conducted as much as it is prescribed, should speed up the process, and measures should be taken to ensure that proper sampling is done. For that, even if there is a need to improve the infrastructure or the number of staffs, it should be done.

Moving on to 'tracing and treating', he said that if a person tests positive not only should they be quarantined and treated but also all their contacts should be traced and asked to quarantine, self observe and get tested and in case of positivity, be treated.

Having said that, he claimed that India had was successful in bringing down the number last year, even without a vaccine, following the 'Test-Track-Treat' protocol and will be able to do it again.

COVID tally in India

The meeting comes at a time when cases in India is at an all-time high. In the last 24 hours, India recorded a single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 9,10,319, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, and swelling up the infection tally to 1,29,28,574. With 685 new fatalities, the death toll due to the disease rose to 1,66,862, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

