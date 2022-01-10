PM Modi Sends 100 Pair Of Jute Footwear To Workers At Kashi Vishwanath Dham In Varanasi

At least 100 pairs of jute footwear were distributed among staff members of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Sunday, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The traditional jute sandals were provided after PM Modi learned that most of these helpers work barefoot because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises.

From priests to security guards, sewaks and sanitation workers, everyone had to work barefoot in the temple premises even in the chilling cold. Making special arrangements for the workers, PM Modi sent 100 pairs of handful colourful jute footwear to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

According to governments sources, the Prime Minister has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham and keeps a tab on all issues and developments in his constituency.

PM Modi sends jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath workers

Here's a look at the colourful footwear distributed among Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers:

PM Modi unveils Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor

Last year, PM Modi had unveiled the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in a grand ceremony organized in the holy city on 13 December. He had visualised the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project to facilitate the pilgrims and the devotees of Baba Vishwanath who had to face congested streets and surroundings while visiting the temple.

The project, which aims to create an easily accessible pathway connecting the temple with the banks of river Ganga, was personally monitored by the PM, who constantly gave inputs and insights on further improvement. The project was also designed to provide easy access for the disabled and older people with several facilities. The first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, constructed at the cost of Rs 339 crore, also witnessed the inauguration of 23 buildings, providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties.