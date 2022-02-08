PM Modi Sends Message Of Unity In Rajya Sabha, 'Need Of The Hour Is To Walk Together'

In his concluding remarks in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a request to the members of Parliament to lead the country with an idea of unity. In his Motion of thanks speech, PM Modi said that India needs to end the tradition of 'I,' 'you,' 'mine,' 'yours' and walk with the thought of oneness.

PM Modi's message of unity in Rajya Sabha:

"I request members of Parliament to believe in the growth of India, in the bright future of India, in the dreams of 130 crore Indians. We need to aim big for the country and take it to heights of success. We need to end the traditions of I, me, selfish approach and the need of the hour is to walk with one feeling, one mission and walk together," added PM Modi.

Citing the Sanskrit proverb, the Prime Minister said that it is written in the Indian scripture to walk together, work together, and discuss for the country's growth.

India to focus on regional aspirations: PM Modi

Speaking on the same lines, the Prime Minister opined that the country cannot grow until the regional issues are not addressed.

"India's progress will be stronger when it addresses regional aspirations keeping in mind the development of the country. When our states progress, the country progresses," added the PM.

The Prime Minister also cited an example when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and said that he had one mantra during that time - 'for country's progress, Gujarat will progress. I never thought which Government is there on Centre but I thought of development'.

PM Modi's Motion of Thanks speech

While speaking in the Parliament, the Prime Minister spoke on several subjects including COVID-19 and the nation's achievements amid the pandemic. Overall, he lambasted the Congress while leaders from the opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the House.

The Prime Minister also said that he is not trying to change history but helping Congress to remember what it actually was. He also launched a scathing attack on Congress.

"During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand," said PM Modi.