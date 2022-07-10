Amid a row over the "Kaali" poster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sent out a big message of peace and harmony, stating that he feels empowered after offering prayers to goddess Kaali.

Speaking on the occasion of Swami Atmasthananda's birth centenary, PM Modi spoke about the greatness of goddess Kaali. "Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa used to say – this whole world, this variable and constant, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the mother (Kaali). This consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the whole of India. Adding further he said that even a mighty and colossal personality like Swami Vivekananda used to pray to goddess Kaali.

#BREAKING | Amid row over 'Kaali' poster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends out big message of peace and harmony.

Watch -https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/oJ8N02UqAR — Republic (@republic) July 10, 2022

"When the faith is so pure, then Shakti herself guides us. That's why the unending blessings of Maa Kali always be with India," PM Modi said. He also said that after offering prayers to goddess Kaali, he feels empowered.

MP HM writes to Twitter CEO seeking removal of all provocative content

Taking a serious note of the depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in an alleged derogatory manner by some people, Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh home minister on Friday wrote a letter to the CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal regarding ‘prohibiting all the content related to the religious context from Twitter that is anti-social, profane, controversial and provocative in nature’.

Adding further Narottam Mishra said that people are trying to gain cheap publicity using Twitter. MP home minister Mishra in his letter to Parag Agrawal said, “As it is well known to everyone that Twitter has become one of the most important and trusted sources of spreading news and other content all around the globe. But along with this, a few people are also trying to gain cheap publicity using this platform.”

He further requested Parag Agrawal to examine tweets aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of people. “Considering this issue, I request you to please make a process in which the content that is going to be posted gets examined by Twitter itself and if Twitter finds content objectionable or provocative, the post can be deleted. Furthermore, I request you to block those accounts that try to post such objectionable and provocative content continuously with the aim to disturb harmony and peace in the nation,” he added.

'Kaali' poster controversy

A documentary film that debuted as part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' at Aga Khan Museum triggered outrage for its objectionable portrayal of Hindu Goddess Kaali. The film's poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the background.

Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked fury among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments. After receiving flak on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline.