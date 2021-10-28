PM Modi Set To Attend G20 Summit In Italy & COP26 In Glasgow From October 29 To November 1

In a key development, on October 28 Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, during an MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) press briefing, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated at the 18th India-ASEAN Summit earlier in the day wherein the leaders deliberated on regional and international issues of common interest and concern including the South China Sea and counter-terrorism. In addition, Shringla informed that PM Modi is set to attend his eighth G20 Summit in Rome from October 29 to 31 upon the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

PM Modi set to attend G20 summit in Italy

Addressing the press briefing on PM Modi's visit to Rome, Shringla informed that the last in-person summit attended by PM Modi was in Osaka in June 2019. Last year's summit was convened by Saudi Arabia virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to 31. He would be in Rome to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister. This would his eighth G20 Summit. Last year's summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually because of the COVID pandemic," Shringla stated.

After the G20 Summit, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the COP26 in Glasgow wherein, he is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan. On November 1, PM Modi will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders' Summit and participate around themes of climate change, mitigation, adaption and clean technology and innovation at Glasgow, the Foreign Secretary stated.

G20 summit in Italy from October 29-31

Further, Shringla informed that the focus of Italy's summit concentrates on recovery from the pandemic, strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition along with sustainable development and food security.

"Italy's theme for its presidency is people, plant and prosperity, it comes from the 2030 UN agenda for sustainable development," the Foreign Secretary stated.

Shringla explained that as of date, G20 represents 80% of the world's GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world's population.

"Thus, it is fitting to say that over time G20 has emerged as not only the premier global forum for international cooperations but also an important platform to exchange, innovate and deliberate on policy issues that have a direct and tangible impact on the quality of life of our citizens and this could be in areas of global financial stability, sustainable finance, health, food security, etc," he added.

While establishing the country's affirmation and support to the priority areas chosen by Italy, Shringla said that both countries have remained engaged on the agenda throughout. Also, Shringla stated that PM Modi is set to interact with the Indian community in both Italy and Glasgow which would most likely be on a small scale owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

18th India-ASEAN Summit on October 28

Enumerating the highlights of the India-ASEAN Summit, the Foreign Secretary informed that the leaders affirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, safety and security in the aforementioned Sea and deliberated on ensuring freedom of navigating and overflight.