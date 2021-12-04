PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 18k Crore As Road Infra, Tourism Get Big Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone for a number of projects totaling over Rs 18,000 crore on Saturday in Dehradun, notably the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In an official statement, the ministry stated that a major focus of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand will be on initiatives to enhance road infrastructure, which will make traveling easier and safer while also increasing the tourism sector in the region.

The Delhi-Dehradun expressway, which would cost around Rs 8,300 crore to construct, will run from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun. This expressway plan will reduce the time from six hours to roughly 2.5 hours while driving from Delhi to Dehradun. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and highway, there are 83 active projects in Uttarakhand for the building of National Highways that are expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023.

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would have the largest wildlife elevated passageway

The greenfield alignment plan for the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, which would link Halgoa, Saharanpur, and Bhadrabad, Haridwar, would cost around 2,000 crores. It would have the largest wildlife elevated passageway (12 km) in Asia for unrestricted wildlife motion, a 340-meter-long tunnel near DatKaali temple in Dehradun would significantly reduce the effect on wildlife. further, multiple animal passes were provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun segment to prevent animal-vehicle collisions, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the corridor's construction would spur tourism growth, particularly in Haridwar, a major tourist destination, as well as overall state improvement in the project-affected districts. Aside from the corridor, PM Modi will unveil seven other initiatives, including one that aims to make travel easier, safer by addressing the region's persistent landslide crisis. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will officially open in Dehradun the State of the Art Perfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Centre for Aromatic Plants).

