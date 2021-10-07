PM Modi Set To Visit Uttarakhand On Oct 7 To Allocate 35 PSA Oxygen Plants Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be marking his presence at the 'Devbhoomi' of Uttarakhand on Thursday for allocating a total of 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India. PM Modi will be launching the development through an event held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand at 11 AM.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Modi confirmed his visit to the north Indian state to dedicate the healthcare infrastructure for the welfare of the public.

I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit. https://t.co/dFfzwSSIOr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

A delegation including Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present at the event.

Every district to now have operational PSA oxygen plants: PMO

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), with the setting up of these 35 dedicated PSA oxygen plants, all districts across India will now have an operational PSA oxygen plant.

At present, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been supported by the PM CARES Fund across the country, out of which more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned, giving an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen on a daily basis.

According to the PMO, the operation and maintenance of these units have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel. They come with an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their functioning and performance through a consolidated web portal.

PM Modi distributes property cards to beneficiaries of SVAMITVA Yojana In MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and further distributed e-property cards to around 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme.

While interacting with the beneficiaries through a video conference, PM Modi said that the scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but is the "new mantra" for development in the villages across the country with the help of modern technology. While speaking about the launch of the SVAMITVA scheme in different states, the PM said that property cards were made for around 22 lakh families in the initial stage and was launched as a pilot project.

The SVAMITVA scheme is an important means to fight poverty and ensure a life of dignity for the poor. pic.twitter.com/3H3DhxaA0z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

PM Modi distributes keys to PMAY-U residences in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 5, inaugurated the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan of Lucknow. PM Modi digitally handed over 75,000 keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) residences of UP's 75 districts. He also flagged off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.

PM Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Addressing a programme in Lucknow. Watch. https://t.co/ncpsqOrx8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2021

Further informing about the government's efforts since 2014 to ensure a roof is provided over every citizen's head, "The government has approved the construction of more than 1 crore, 13 lakh houses in cities under PM Awas Yojana," PM Modi said.

The PM added, "Out of this, more than 50 lakh houses have been constructed and handed over to the poor and vulnerable."

Highlighting the efforts of the government towards curbing poverty in India, the Prime Minister informed that about three crore families who lived in slums and didn't have a stable roof are given an opportunity to become millionaires with this Yojana.

