PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'

Kickstarting BJP's campaign in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an electrifying crowd at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Speaking at Aabhar rally, PM Modi said that Ramlila maidan has played an important role in India's struggle. He started his speech with chants of 'Unity in Diversity, a specialty of India' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The Prime Minister also spoke on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Clarifying that the Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, PM Modi claimed that Congress and other opposition have resorted to divide and rule. He urged people to read the NRC document and Citizenship act. He also said that his government has never discussed NRC and that it was brought under Congress' regime.

"Congress has resorted to their old tactics to divide the country. Citizenship amendment law is not for Indian citizens. This has been said in the Parliament. False statements are not allowed inside the Parliament. Regarding NRC, they are spreading false rumors. NRC was made under Congress rule. Were the protestors sleeping then? We have not made NRC, it has not come to Parliament." #LIVE | The 130 cr Indians have no connection to the CAB. A lot of lies are being spread about NRC as well. It was made during the Cong regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament: PM Modi



Emphasizing on the legitimisation of illegal colonies in Delhi, PM Modi added: "In this session, we are legitimising your colonies and do you think we will make the other law to drive you out of the country? What childish talks! Congress and other opposition spread rumours. After my government came to power in 2014, we have not discussed the NRC word even once. After SC said, we worked as per its orders and implemented it in Assam. Some urban Naxals are spreading such atrocious lies that Muslims will be sent to detention centres. How absurd is this? Have some respect for your education. At least read NRC document and the CAA."

