PM Modi Shares Arunachali Woman’s Message On Magic Of Millets; Watch

As India declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video of a lady in Arunachal Pradesh, who was describing the health benefits of millets to Union minister Smriti Irani.

The development came after Union minister Smriti Irani posted a video of a woman from Arunachal Pradesh on Twitter who was talking about the magic of millets. According to her, anyone who eats millet never gets sick! In the video, the woman was also seen enlisting the health benefits of the grain.

Retweeting the video shared by Irani, Prime Minister Modi in effort to hail the Arunachali woman, captioned the post, “She rightly points out the benefits of Shree Ann.”

India celebrates International Year of Millets 2023

With the aim to create awareness regarding the production and consumption of millets, United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 as the “International Year Millets”. In order to celebrate this, the Indian government is hosting various interactive activities around millets.

According to the government’s press release, ‘Millets’ were among the first crops to be domesticated in India with several evidence of its consumption during the Indus Valley civilization. Being grown in more than 130 countries at present, Millets are considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.

In India, millets are primarily a Kharif crop, requiring less water and agricultural inputs than other similar staples. Millets are important by the virtue of its mammoth potential to generate livelihoods, increase farmers’ income and ensure food & nutritional security all over the world.

Health benefits of Millets

Millets being low in calories are a fantastic source of protein. They are used as a great dietary item for weight loss and for people who are concerned about their fitness. Millets are a high source of dietary fibre that aids in digestion by reducing gas, bloating, cramping, and constipation.

Millets also help support and boost immune systems. A person has fewer chances of contracting any disease if they consume millets regularly.